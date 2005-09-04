Isis grants iCo rights to ISIS 13650

Isis Pharmaceuticals has signed an exclusive deal with fellow Vancouver, Canada-headquartered iCo Therapeutics for the development and future commercialization of its second-generation drug, ISIS13650.

Initial development will focus on the treatment of various eye diseases such as ocular angiogenesis, age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

The product is an antisense inhibitor of an enzyme involved in the vascular endothelial growth factor pathway, which is thought to play a role in the development of obstructed vision.