ISIS Patent Notification

- Isis Pharmaceuticals has received a notice of allowance for patents on its two lead antisense compounds, ISIS 2922 and ISIS 2105. The first of the compounds is a potent, selective inhibitor of cytomegalovirus and is in Phase III as a single agent and in combination with ganciclovir. The second is targeted at the human papilloma virus that causes genital warts. It is in Phase II as an adjunct to cryotherapy.
