Isis Pharma/Symphony enter $75M accord

USA-based Isis Pharmaceuticals says that it has completed a transaction with Symphony Capital Partners and a group of co-investors to provide $75.0 million to fund the development of the firm's cholesterol-lowering drug, ISIS 301012, as well as two novel drugs from its metabolic disease program.

The financing will support ISIS 301012 through the completion of registration-supporting clinical studies in patients with familial hypercholesterolemia and the completion of Phase 2b clinical trials in patients with high cholesterol. It will also fund the development of two novel diabetes drugs through initial proof-of-concept human clinical trials. In addition to providing the financial support to move these drugs forward aggressively, the transaction allows Isis to continue to control and manage the development of ISIS 301012 and two other potentially valuable drugs through key development milestones.

Symphony Capital has formed Symphony GenIsis, capitalized with $75.0 million, to provide funding for the development of these three drugs in collaboration with Isis. Isis has granted a license to the intellectual property for the three programs to Symphony GenIsis, but retains the exclusive right to reacquire the intellectual property at any time by acquiring all of Symphony GenIsis' equity.