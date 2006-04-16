Isis Pharma/Symphony enter $75M accord

USA-based Isis Pharmaceuticals says that it has completed a transaction with Symphony Capital Partners and a group of co-investors to provide $75.0 million to fund the development of the firm's cholesterol-lowering drug, ISIS 301012, as well as two novel drugs from its metabolic disease program.
The financing will support ISIS 301012 through the completion of registration-supporting clinical studies in patients with familial hypercholesterolemia and the completion of Phase 2b clinical trials in patients with high cholesterol. It will also fund the development of two novel diabetes drugs through initial proof-of-concept human clinical trials. In addition to providing the financial support to move these drugs forward aggressively, the transaction allows Isis to continue to control and manage the development of ISIS 301012 and two other potentially valuable drugs through key development milestones.
Symphony Capital has formed Symphony GenIsis, capitalized with $75.0 million, to provide funding for the development of these three drugs in collaboration with Isis. Isis has granted a license to the intellectual property for the three programs to Symphony GenIsis, but retains the exclusive right to reacquire the intellectual property at any time by acquiring all of Symphony GenIsis' equity.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze