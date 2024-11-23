Isis To Begin Ph III ISIS 2302 Trials

- Following promising data from a Phase II trial (Marketletter March10), Isis Pharmaceuticals is to commence a multicenter, pivotal trial with ISIS 2302, its antisense drug for Crohn's disease. The placebo-controlled trial, to be conducted at 40 sites in North America and Europe, will enroll around 300 patients with steroid-dependent Crohn's disease. The company expects that the trial will be completed in about 18 months, with an interim analysis to take place mid-1998.
