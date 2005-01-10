Isis to shares Macugen royalties for $24 M

Isis Pharmaceuticals has sold a portion of its royalty rights in Macugen (pegaptanib sodium injection) to Drug Royalty USA for aggregate payments of $24 million over the next three years.

Isis and DRC will share the royalty rights on the agent, recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration, through 2009, after which Isis will retain all royalties, the firm said.