Isolagen/FDA agree Ph III protocol

USA-based Isolagen says it has reached an agreement with the Food and Drug Administration on the design of its Phase III pivotal study protocol for the use of Isolagen Therapy for the treatment of wrinkles.
The protocol was submitted to the FDA under the Special Protocol Assessment regulations, which allow for agency evaluation of a clinical trial protocol that will form the basis of an efficacy claim for a marketing application, and provides a binding agreement that the study design - including patient numbers, clinical endpoints and analyses - are acceptable to the FDA.
Nicholas Teti, Isolagen's chief executive, said: "we are eager to begin the Isolagen Therapy registration trials for the treatment of wrinkles and plan to begin enrolling patients as soon as possible. This is a key milestone for the company."
