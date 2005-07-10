Isolagen launches new business model on the back of ACE; is poised for global expansion

Isolagen, a group that specializes in autologous cellular therapy, is on the cusp of significant growth. The last two months have seen the US group acquire a new produciton facility and launch of a new business model.
The firm is best known for its patented Isolagen Process, in which a patient's own cells are extracted, cultured in vitro and injected back to the donor to reduce the normal effects of aging and replenish deficiencies caused by the loss of fibroblast cells in this process.
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