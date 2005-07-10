Isolagen Process sees good Ph II data

UK autologous cell-replacement specialist Isolagen has reported positive results from a Phase II dental study of the safety and efficacy of the Isolagen Process for the treatment of interdental papillary insufficiency commonly referred to as "black triangles."

The analysis of the Investigator and Subject Visual Analog Scale assessment demonstrated that the therapy was statistically-superior to placebo at four months after treatment. Isolagen initiated the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study in May 2004.