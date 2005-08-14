Isotechnika's ISA247: strong Ph II interim data

Isotechnika, an Edmonton, Alberta, Canada-headquartered drugmaker focused on immunosuppressives, says that a Phase III psoriasis trial shows its lead drug candidate, ISA247, continues to demonstrate a promising safety and efficacy profile.
The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study commenced in December 2004 and includes a total of 453 patients with stable moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. It is currently being conducted at 32 sites over a 24-week period and is the largest of its kind in Canada using an orally-administered systemic medication in psoriasis.
Based on blinded data from 369 patients treated with either ISA247 or placebo for at least 12 weeks, the mean decrease in Psoriasis Area and Severity Index scores for all four treatment groups combined was 38%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze