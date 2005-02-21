Isotechnika's Ph III trial of immune drug meets enrollment target

Canadian biopharmaceutical group Isotechnika says that the original target of 400 subjects for its Canadian Phase III psoriasis study evaluating its lead immunosuppressive agent, ISA247, has been reached. The news pushed the firm's share price up 4% to C$2.35 on the day of the announcement, February 10.

According to the group, due to the enthusiasm of its investigators and the willingness of patients to take part in the investigation, an additional 80 subjects may now receive drug treatment, increasing total enrollment to 480.