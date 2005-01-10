IsoTis sells wound-management unit to DFB

IsoTis OrthoBiologics has sold its wound-management activities to fellow US firm DFB Pharmaceuticals for an undisclosed amount. DFB, through its subsidiary Healthpoint, is a USA-based market leader in advanced wound-care, dermatology, and surgical products.

In August 2003, IsoTis and DFB Healthpoint entered into a worldwide exclusive licensing agreement for Allox, a cell-based product for the treatment of chronic skin wounds. In 2003, IsoTis announced the establishment of EpiSource SA to create an independent vehicle and a potential spin-off company for its wound management portfolio. Allox is the lead product of a portfolio that also includes EpiDex and AcuDress. With this transaction OrthoBiologics has divested all of its non-core activities.