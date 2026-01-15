Thursday 15 January 2026

ISPE AI in Life Sciences Summit

22 June 202623 June 2026
Massachusetts, USAThe Westin Copley Place
A focused, industry-led meeting exploring how artificial intelligence is being applied across the life sciences value chain, with a strong emphasis on regulated (GxP) environments.

The programme brings together pharmaceutical manufacturers, technology providers, academic scientists and international regulators to share practical insights on adoption, validation, quality and compliance, and the operational realities of deploying AI at scale across development, manufacturing and beyond.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Pharmaceutical and biopharma manufacturers and quality leaders working in regulated environments
  • Digital, data, AI/ML and automation teams driving transformation across R&D and operations
  • Validation, QA, regulatory affairs and compliance professionals addressing governance and risk
  • Engineering and manufacturing leadership implementing AI-enabled systems and processes
  • Technology providers supporting AI deployment, data platforms, automation and compliance tooling

Scale

  • Summit format with an Expo Hall and exhibitor/sponsor programme
  • A single fixed headline figure for total attendees, exhibitors/vendors or main sponsors is not consistently published on the main event pages

What to expect

  • Practical, cross-functional sessions on AI use cases across drug/device development, clinical research, manufacturing, supply chain and post-market contexts
  • Discussion of governance, quality and compliance approaches for AI in regulated life sciences (including GAMP-aligned perspectives)
  • Networking with manufacturers, regulators, academics and solution providers
  • An expo environment to explore tools and services supporting AI adoption in GxP settings


