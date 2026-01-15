ISPE AI in Life Sciences Summit

A focused, industry-led meeting exploring how artificial intelligence is being applied across the life sciences value chain, with a strong emphasis on regulated (GxP) environments.

The programme brings together pharmaceutical manufacturers, technology providers, academic scientists and international regulators to share practical insights on adoption, validation, quality and compliance, and the operational realities of deploying AI at scale across development, manufacturing and beyond.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Pharmaceutical and biopharma manufacturers and quality leaders working in regulated environments

Digital, data, AI/ML and automation teams driving transformation across R&D and operations

Validation, QA, regulatory affairs and compliance professionals addressing governance and risk

Engineering and manufacturing leadership implementing AI-enabled systems and processes

Technology providers supporting AI deployment, data platforms, automation and compliance tooling

Scale

Summit format with an Expo Hall and exhibitor/sponsor programme

and exhibitor/sponsor programme A single fixed headline figure for total attendees, exhibitors/vendors or main sponsors is not consistently published on the main event pages

What to expect