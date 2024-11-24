Sunday 24 November 2024

ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo

13 October 202416 October 2024
Florida, USAGaylord Palms Convention Center
Hear from top industry thought leaders and regulators on the challenges and solutions impacting the pharma sector.

The meeting will feature a comprehensive education program offering technical sessions, shedding light on the latest advancements in areas like supply chain, operations, facilities, and regulatory affairs, but also emphasizing the role of data science including model-informed drug development (MIDD) and technology in shaping the future of product development, production systems, and quality assurance.

Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




