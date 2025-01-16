Thursday 16 January 2025
Visit event website
12 May 202414 May 2024
London, United KingdomNovotel London West

This conference seeks to examine the application of the latest technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, virtual and augmented reality, and smart manufacturing, as well as innovations relating to biopharmaceuticals and ATMPs. Attendees will engage in sessions addressing significant industry challenges including PFAS restrictions and drug shortages and access to medicines, as well as explore the keys to efficient project delivery. 

Today's issue

British health technology assessor OKs Stelara biosimilar
Biosimilars
British health technology assessor OKs Stelara biosimilar
15 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Owlstone secures $27 million in series E funding
15 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Chinese firms to repurpose cancer drug for Alzheimer’s
15 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Keros Therapeutics drops another Phase II cibotercept trial
15 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Verastem Oncology names Matthew Ros as COO
15 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly drops on disappointing guidance
15 January 2025
Biotechnology
mRNA vaccine potential touted for bird flu
15 January 2025

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze