Across three days in Copenhagen, it brings together industry practitioners and regulators to share practical learnings, best practices and implementation experiences across modern drug manufacturing and the systems that support it—spanning facilities, production, supply chain, devices, equipment and services.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing and technical operations leaders

Engineering, facilities, validation and quality professionals

Supply chain, packaging, device and equipment stakeholders

Service providers and technology partners supporting pharma production

Regulators and agency representatives involved in oversight and guidance

Scale

A multi-day flagship ISPE conference with a dedicated exhibitor/sponsor programme; a single fixed headline figure for attendees/exhibitors is not consistently published on the main conference overview.

What to expect