20 April 202622 April 2026
Copenhagen, DenmarkBella Center Copenhagen
Across three days in Copenhagen, it brings together industry practitioners and regulators to share practical learnings, best practices and implementation experiences across modern drug manufacturing and the systems that support it—spanning facilities, production, supply chain, devices, equipment and services.
Who the audience is and how many attend
Audience
- Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing and technical operations leaders
- Engineering, facilities, validation and quality professionals
- Supply chain, packaging, device and equipment stakeholders
- Service providers and technology partners supporting pharma production
- Regulators and agency representatives involved in oversight and guidance
Scale
- A multi-day flagship ISPE conference with a dedicated exhibitor/sponsor programme; a single fixed headline figure for attendees/exhibitors is not consistently published on the main conference overview.
What to expect
- Three days of technical and strategic sessions focused on current challenges and best practices in pharma/biopharma manufacturing
- Practical perspectives on facility and operational excellence, compliance, and new technology adoption
- Networking with cross-functional peers from across the drug manufacturing ecosystem
- AnThis conference seeks to examine the application of the latest technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, virtual and augmented reality, and smart manufacturing, as well as innovations relating to biopharmaceuticals and ATMPs. Attendees will engage in sessions addressing significant industry challenges including PFAS restrictions and drug shortages and access to medicines, as well as explore the keys to efficient project delivery.
