Tuesday 9 December 2025

ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference

2 February 20263 February 2026
California, USAHilton San Diego Bayfront
This conference brings together those concerned with planning, designing, constructing, manufacturing, supplying, and assessing innovative facilities and related pharmaceutical engineering innovations, processes, and practices.

The ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference focuses on “next generation” pharmaceutical facilities and the engineering innovations that enable them. The programme is built for professionals involved in the full facility lifecycle—planning, design, construction, fit-out, manufacturing readiness and ongoing assessment—bringing together perspectives on modernizing biopharma infrastructure, improving operational performance and implementing new approaches to facility delivery. Expect a mix of technical content and peer discussion centered on practical, real-world learnings and emerging best practices in pharmaceutical engineering.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Pharmaceutical engineering leaders responsible for facility strategy, design and delivery
  • Manufacturing, operations and technical services professionals focused on facility performance and readiness
  • Project delivery teams, EPCM partners, architects, engineers and construction specialists
  • Suppliers and solution providers supporting next-gen facility concepts and enabling technologies

Scale

  • The conference includes an Expo Hall with exhibitors and sponsors.
  • The organiser promotes exhibit and sponsorship packages, but does not consistently publish a single headline figure for total attendees or exhibitor counts on the main overview page.

What to expect

  • Two days of content on planning, designing, constructing and assessing next-generation pharma facilities
  • Cross-functional perspectives spanning engineering, operations, project delivery and supply
  • Expo hall time to meet technology and services providers supporting facility innovation
  • In-person networking in San Diego plus an option to attend virtually


