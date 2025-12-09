The ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference focuses on “next generation” pharmaceutical facilities and the engineering innovations that enable them. The programme is built for professionals involved in the full facility lifecycle—planning, design, construction, fit-out, manufacturing readiness and ongoing assessment—bringing together perspectives on modernizing biopharma infrastructure, improving operational performance and implementing new approaches to facility delivery. Expect a mix of technical content and peer discussion centered on practical, real-world learnings and emerging best practices in pharmaceutical engineering.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Pharmaceutical engineering leaders responsible for facility strategy, design and delivery

Manufacturing, operations and technical services professionals focused on facility performance and readiness

Project delivery teams, EPCM partners, architects, engineers and construction specialists

Suppliers and solution providers supporting next-gen facility concepts and enabling technologies

Scale

The conference includes an Expo Hall with exhibitors and sponsors.

The organiser promotes exhibit and sponsorship packages, but does not consistently publish a single headline figure for total attendees or exhibitor counts on the main overview page.

What to expect