The 2025 ISPE Pharma 4.0 Conference brings together global pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical professionals to explore the practical implementation of digital transformation across manufacturing, quality, and regulatory operations.

The event focuses on how Pharma 4.0 principles—AI-enabled systems, advanced automation, robotics, data-driven quality decisions, PAT tools, and innovative facility design—can strengthen efficiency, compliance, and supply-chain resilience.

The two-day program includes keynote presentations, technical tracks, case studies, and workshops delivered by industry leaders and regulators. Eight core tracks cover topics such as AI applications, smart manufacturing, PAT for digitalization, data-centric operations, robotics, and future trends. More than 60 speakers and over 60 exhibiting companies will participate.

The conference also offers a hybrid format, providing both in-person and virtual access, with networking sessions and opportunities to engage with suppliers, innovators, and regulatory experts.