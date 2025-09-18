The ISPE UK Affiliate Annual Event 2025 brings together professionals in pharmaceutical engineering, including engineers, chemists, microbiologists, regulatory, training personnel, and suppliers, to discuss how the UK pharmaceutical sector can respond to global industry challenges.

The conference will feature a full day of lectures alongside an exhibition, with opportunities to share best practices, explore innovation, and engage with peers. A highlight of the evening will be the ISPE Annual Awards Dinner, recognising individuals and organisations for their contributions to the field.

The theme for 2025 is “Transitioning UK Pharma Operations to Confront Global Industry Challenges.” Attendees can expect industry-focused sessions addressing manufacturing, regulation, supply chains, training, and operational resilience.