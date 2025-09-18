Thursday 18 September 2025

ISPE UK Affiliate Annual Event

Visit event website
13 November 2025
Manchester, UKEtihad Stadium
The ISPE UK Affiliate Annual Event 2025 brings together professionals in pharmaceutical engineering, including engineers, chemists, microbiologists, regulatory, training personnel, and suppliers, to discuss how the UK pharmaceutical sector can respond to global industry challenges.

The conference will feature a full day of lectures alongside an exhibition, with opportunities to share best practices, explore innovation, and engage with peers. A highlight of the evening will be the ISPE Annual Awards Dinner, recognising individuals and organisations for their contributions to the field. 

The theme for 2025 is “Transitioning UK Pharma Operations to Confront Global Industry Challenges.” Attendees can expect industry-focused sessions addressing manufacturing, regulation, supply chains, training, and operational resilience.



Today's issue

ARTHEx raises $87 million in upsized series B to advance RNA therapy
Pharmaceutical
ARTHEx raises $87 million in upsized series B to advance RNA therapy
17 September 2025
Biosimilars
Alteogen wins European approval for Eylea biosimilar Eyluxvi
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
UCB’s Bimzelx continues to improve HS outcomes at three years
17 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Indian pharma seeks exemption from new wave of US tariffs
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Award for study on Prota’s peanut oral immunotherapy
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Oruka reveals $180M financing and late breaking psoriasis data
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Ollin Biosciences launches with $100m and two eye drug challengers
17 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Dewpoint is a biotech company pioneering the application of biomolecular condensate biology – the science studying the organization of biomolecules within membrane-less compartments – towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze