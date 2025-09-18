ISPE UK Affiliate Annual Event

The conference will feature a full day of lectures alongside an exhibition, with opportunities to share best practices, explore innovation, and engage with peers. A highlight of the evening will be the ISPE Annual Awards Dinner, recognising individuals and organisations for their contributions to the field.
The theme for 2025 is “Transitioning UK Pharma Operations to Confront Global Industry Challenges.” Attendees can expect industry-focused sessions addressing manufacturing, regulation, supply chains, training, and operational resilience.
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze