Israel: 2005 addition of new technologies, drugs to funded health services basket

Six months of Israeli coalition politics haggling, which left the 2005 budget arrangements open and negotiable almost to the last minute, proved a godsend for finding extra funds for the addition of new drugs and technologies for the 2005 basket of funded health services (Marketletter March 28).

The basket's final 2005 budget addition was NIS366.0 million ($83.6 million), the highest funding since the National Health Insurance began in 1995.