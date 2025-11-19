ISRAEL CHEMICALS UNVEILS PHARMA PLANS

At the end of 1992, Israel Chemicals' management decided that pharmaceuticals would be a new and central area of activity for this chemical concern with total sales of about $1.2 billion per annum. The 10-year goal defined then was "to reach production and sales of pharmaceutical products worth hundreds of million of dollars annually."

Danny Plotkin, vice president responsible for industrial and business development, admits that the management's decision to widen its activities in the pharmaceutical field was a difficult one. The competition for investments, the complexities involved in entering this field, which will come to fruition only - if at all - in the long term, made the strategic decision a hard one.

Poor 1993 results, with total sales stagnant and a sharp drop in profits expected, has appeared to strengthen the company's resolve to push ahead with its plans, the Marketletter's local correspondent reports. The company is keenly aware that its future is dependent upon being able to move away from its traditional product lines - fertilizers and heavy chemicals. In contrast, 1993 has been a good year for the international activities of Israeli pharmaceutical companies such as Teva and Agis, with the resultant investor appeal that this has generated.