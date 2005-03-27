Israel clamps down on clinical research

Every hospital in Israel which conducts clinical research is to be required to set up a supervisory body to monitor studies involving patients.

Avi Yisraeli, director general of the Health Ministry, said the monitoring body would report to hospital management and the committee charged with approving clinical research. The Ministry decision has resulted from allegedly dubious clinical studies carried out at the Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus and at the Sieff Hospital in Safed, which are currently under investigation.