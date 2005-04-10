Israel Corp, Ofer set up life-saving drug fund

Israeli shipping magnate Sammy Ofer and the Israel Corp, a major national holding company, have set up a NIS35.0 million ($8.0 million) fund to be used to buy life-saving drugs not included in the Ministry of Health's basket of covered therapies.
They said they have decided to help terminally-ill patients who need drugs which are not subsidized by the MoH based on the Jewish principle that saving a single soul is tantamount to saving the entire world. An expert panel will be set up to establish the criteria for drug purchases made through the fund.
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