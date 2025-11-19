Israel Funds Pressed On Reimbursement

Since the introduction of the National health Insurance Law at the beginning of the year, Israel's sick funds have been under pressure to relax some of their controls on reimbursements, such as the use of the formulary or positive list, and charging patients for prescriptions.
The smaller funds appear to be extending the range of products which are in their formularies. At present, the NHIL requires that all funds keep to the formularies which were in place as of January 1, 1994, and its original intention was that by january 1, 1998, all funds should have their formularies in line with that of the biggest, the General Sick Fund. However, the Ministry of Health is now considering applying a World Health Organization classification grouping and to stipulate that each fund will have to have at least two drugs from each of the groups (only one if there are only up to three drugs in a group).
In the meantime, some of the smaller funds are adding a range of products onto their lists, many of which have been on the market for many years.
