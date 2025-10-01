Israel OKs Parallel Imports To Boost Competition

Israel's Health Minister, Ephraim Sneh, announced last week that parallel imports of medicines are to be permitted, thus cancelling the monopoly held by importers and encouraging price competition. Although the experience of other countries suggests that parallel imports will not grab a big share of the market, this move has the potential to cause substantial changes in the prices of both imports and locally-made products.

The Ministry of Health is currently in discussion with the representatives of both manufacturers and importers regarding the implementation of the move.

Currently, anyone in Israel can import a drug if they have a license to engage in trade in medicines and have registered the particular drug in their name. Under the Pharmacy regulations, the importer in effect receives a monopoly, unlimited in its duration, to import the medicine. The drug's price is largely determined by the importer at the time of price approval by the MoH because the price is based on calculations and documentation supplied by the importer. The result of this, say some sources, is that prices of new medicines are 20%-80% higher in Israel than they are overseas.