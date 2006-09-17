Israel's 1st-half drug exports outperform

The pharmaceutical sector led the growth in Israeli exports in the first half of 2006. These rose 60% to reach a total $1.4 billion, said Haim Hurvitz, chairman of the Pharmaceuticals Sector in the Manufacturers' Association and senior vice president at the country's leading drugmaker, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.
In the first half of the year, drug exports to the USA increased 98% and reached $1.17 billion. Shipments to the USA make up 81% of the total exports of this sector. Mr Hurvitz estimated that the increase in exports stems, among other things, from a rise in demand, and from maturing of investments in R&D, as well as the in registration of medicines abroad.
Mr Hurvitz stated that the main problem the pharmaceutical sector is facing is the long time it takes for drug registration at the Israeli Ministry of Health - over a year on average. "Every delay in the emergence of a generic drug to the shelves abroad and in Israel causes significant losses to the pharmaceutical companies damage to patients and the economy," he said. In Israel, generic drugs make up 60% of medicines consumed.
