Israel's 2005 NHI drugs basket creates precedents for funding and registration

The list of drugs added to Israel's reimbursable basket of health services provided within the National Health Insurance framework (Marketletter March 28), with the relevant approved indications, has been spelt out in a document issued by the Ministry of Health's director general. It includes, for the first time, contraception for women up to age 20; those older must continue to pay privately.

This update of the basket followed the extra government funding of NIS350.0 million ($80.1 million), plus around an extra NIS20.0 million earmarked by one of the political parties which backed the government's last-minute budget vote in the Knesset to facilitate the inclusion of Genentech's Avastin (bevacizumab) for metastatic colorectal cancer. It is unclear what this party funding means for future finance post-2005 for this potential blockbuster drug, with anticipated new cancer indications in the pipeline (eg, non-small cell lung cancer, breast). Some estimates put its budgetary impact for use in colorectal cancer alone at about NIS70.0 million per annum.