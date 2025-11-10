Israel's Pharma Industry In 1994

The Israeli pharmaceutical industry performed impressively in 1994, according to Aharon Schwartz, chairman of the pharmaceutical section of the Manufacturers Association. Total sales increased 23% to $653 million, with sales of chemicals advancing 32% to $83 million and human-use drugs rising 25% to $457 million.
Local sales rose 17% to $338 million, with human drugs up 18.7% to $267 million. Local drug sales by purchaser were: General Sick Fund 50%, Maccabi 14%, Meuhedet 10%, leumit 9%, the government (Ministries of Health, Defense, etc) 6%, and private market (over-the-counter, private prescriptions) about 11%.
Chemical and drug exports rose about one-third, to $87 million and $191 million respectively. Considering that most raw materials were acquired in stronger European currencies against most sales targeted to the US market, drug exports showed impressive growth, says Dr Schwartz. Yet imports grew 14% to $250 million, and imports of drugs for which there was a locally-made equivalent rose 17.3% to $95 million.
