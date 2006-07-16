Israel's pharma trade

Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics has reported that the country exported pharmaceutical products worth $1.02 billion in the first five months of this year, compared with $736.0 million in the corresponding period of 2005, a massive increase of 38.6%.

The state's exports of similar commodities amounted to $400.0 million in the January-May 2006 period, versus $347.0 million, a rise of 15.3%.