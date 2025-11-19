ISRAEL'S TEVA BUYS STAKE IN PROGRAPHARM

Israel's leading drugmaker Teva has announced that it has paid $6.9 million for a 34% stake in the French company Prographarm International SA, which specializes in coating technologies and sustained-release drug formulations. The French company's sales for the financial year ended March were $17.5 million.
The two companies have already collaborated on the development of sustained-release products. One such development has been diltiazem SR, which was introduced onto the US market at the end of 1993 by Teva's US subsidiary, the Lemmon Company, and is the only generic form of this drug so far approved.
