Israeli basket update c'tee recommends another 16 new technologies

The Israeli Committee for updating the basket of health services presented its recommendations to the government for the addition of 16 new drugs and technologies at a cost of NIS210.0 million ($48.1 million). These represent the latest round of additions to the basket within the total budgetary addition of NIS700.0 million, but which includes NIS350.0 million "on account" for the next year's 2007 budget.
As a result of the war in northern Israel, the government has not yet given its final approval to the Committee's recommendation, but it has already approved two earlier basket updates totaling about NIS466.0 million. This leaves about another NIS25.0 million in reserve, which the Committee is currently debating.
According to the Ministry of Health, drug companies have submitted 387 drugs and technologies for inclusion in 2007, at a cost of over NIS1.0 billion. However, in view of the extra budgetary addition this year, on account for the 2007 budget and the war, there appears now little chance of any substantial extra budgets for new drugs and technologies in 2007.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze