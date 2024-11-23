Israeli Biotech Turnover

Total sales for Israel's biotechnology sector in 1995 amounted to $250 million, up 10%, according to Max Hertzberg, chairman of the National Committee for Biotechnology, and founder and chief executive of Organics. Exports represented 65% of turnover. Israel has 87 biotechnology companies, 32 of which are start-up operations established in the last two years. 10 years ago there were only 15 companies in all.
