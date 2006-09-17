Israeli cancer patients' hunger strike over drug access

Colorectal cancer patients and their families are resuming a hunger strike in front of Israel's parliament building (Knesset) in protest at the exclusion of USA-based ImClone Systems' Erbitux (cetuximab; marketed outside North America by Germany's Merck KGaA) from the country's health insurance benefits package (Marketletter September 4). The protesters claim that they ended their previous hunger strike when the government gave assurances that the drug would be included in the recent review.

The British Medical Journal reports that patients with colorectal cancer launched their campaign over the exclusion of Swiss drug major Roche's Avastin (bevacizumab) and Erbitux on the grounds that the Israeli authorities consider the drugs "life extending" and not "life saving." After 16 days, the government succumbed to the protesters demands, finding NIS350.0 million ($80.3 million) in additional funds for the drugs.