Israeli cancer patients' hunger strike over drug access

Colorectal cancer patients and their families are resuming a hunger strike in front of Israel's parliament building (Knesset) in protest at the exclusion of USA-based ImClone Systems' Erbitux (cetuximab; marketed outside North America by Germany's Merck KGaA) from the country's health insurance benefits package (Marketletter September 4). The protesters claim that they ended their previous hunger strike when the government gave assurances that the drug would be included in the recent review.
The British Medical Journal reports that patients with colorectal cancer launched their campaign over the exclusion of Swiss drug major Roche's Avastin (bevacizumab) and Erbitux on the grounds that the Israeli authorities consider the drugs "life extending" and not "life saving." After 16 days, the government succumbed to the protesters demands, finding NIS350.0 million ($80.3 million) in additional funds for the drugs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze