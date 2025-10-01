Israeli Health Care Spending In 1994

National health spending in Israel reached 8.3% of Gross Domestic product in 1994. Sick funds supplied 44% of health services, similar to 1993 levels, while the share supplied by government institutions rose to 21% from 20% in 1993. 12% of services were supplied by other non-profit institutions such as Haddassah, Magen David Adom, etc.

Government financing, including the parallel tax, dropped in 1994 to 44% of national health spending, from 46% in 1989-92, 50% in 1987-8 and 54% in 1985-6. Total spending is not dependent on the institutional arrangements on the way services are financed. Following the institutional change (health tax instead of sick fund membership fees) at the start of 1995 with the introduction of the National Health Insurance, consumers' direct share of financing services decreased, while the government's share rose.

In 1994, pre-NHI, consumers financed about 50% of health spending. Sick fund membership fees accounted for 23% of national health spending in the year, from 17%-18% in 1987-90. Consumers' payments for drugs and medical services totaled 33% in 1994, similar to 1992-3.