ISRAELI HEALTH MINISTER TO RESIGN

Israeli Health Minister Haim Ramon was expected to resign at the February 6 meeting of the cabinet, following his defeat at a special cabinet meeting last week to vote on compromise proposals relating to the provision of national health insurance.

Mr Ramon's plan to remove the collection of health insurance contributions from the General Sick Fund to the National Insurance Institute and to end the Fund's links with the national federation of labor was defeated, in favor of a proposal from the Labour convention to maintain the links between the GSF and the federation. The cabinet voted nine to five in favor of maintaining the connection and providing the Fund with 50% of insurance contributions, but observers note that this compromise proposal has little in the way of widespread support, and could be defeated in the Knesset (parliament). This defeat, and the removal of the popular Health Minister, could represent a body-blow to the coalition government, say observers, adding that the opposition Likud party has already said that it will vote against the Labour convention's bill and in favor of Mr Ramon's.