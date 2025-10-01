Israeli Health Minister Vows Action On Prices

In response to an article in an Israeli daily newspaper, claiming that the introduction of parallel imports as part of an overall program of increased competition in the supply chain would save I$200 million ($61.1 million), Minister of Health Tsahi Henegbi has stated that the area of drug prices is one that he has taken upon himself to deal with.
"It is possible to save 30%," he said, adding: "on my arrival at the Ministry of Health, I was informed by the Director-General, Prof Gaby Barabash, that those involved in this field are prepared to reduce prices by 25% in order that the Ministry does not allow PIs. This means a saving of I$200 million to the system."
Supporting the introduction of parallel imports are apparently the General Sick Fund (Marketletter September 30) and other sick funds, as well as Sarel, the public medical supplies services organization, which was split off from the MoH a few years back.
