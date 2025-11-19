ISRAELI PHARMA MARKET STAGNANT IN 1993

In 1993, for the second consecutive year, the Israeli pharmaceutical market was in a period of stagnation in terms of its overall dollar value. If it were not for an unexpected increase in consumption by the largest customer, the general Sick Fund, the market would have shown a decline in its dollar value.
The private pharmacy market, which is subject to price competition from generics, has now been declining in dollar value since the first half of 1992. Preliminary estimates put the total market value at about $420 million.
The GSF's expenditure on pharmaceuticals overshot its budget by almost 10% during the year, after adjusting for changes in membership and inflation. As a result, it is understood that the GSF management has set up a special committee to investigate the causes. Although generic competition is keeping prices in the GSF weak, the competition from other sick funds, particularly from Maccabi, forced the GSF to introduce a number of "blockbuster" products into its formulary last year, including SmithKline Beecham's Augmentin (clavulanic acid/ amoxicillin), Astra's Losec (omeprazole), and lipid-lowering statin products.
