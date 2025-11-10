Issues Facing Japan's Drug Industry In 1995

Japanese pharmaceutical industry business results remain good in that profits continue to rise overall, sustained by efforts to curb expenses and the marketing of useful new products, writes Kazutaka Ichikawa, senior managing director of the Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, in the current JPMA Update journal.

However, he adds, growth is low, and the industry must come to terms with how it is to fulfil its social responsibilities in a difficult economic environment. In particular, in the face of problems outlined in the report of the Expert Conference on the Role of Ethical Drugs in the 21st Century and growing discussion on informed consent, the industry is increasingly being called on to ensure the safety of drugs and promote their appropriate use.

The industry needs to clarify the direction to take in the midst of these changes, and to solve the problems in a proactive, creative manner, says Mr Ichikawa. To this end, he outlines the major current issues for the JPMA to deal with as follows: