ISSUES RAISED AND TRIALS PRESENTED AT ACC

27 March 1994

The recent American College of Cardiology meeting in Atlanta, USA, has provided news of some interesting new clinical trials and developments of cardiovascular drugs in the areas of heart failure, unstable angina and coronary artery disease.

The use of vasodilators to limit morbidity and mortality in patients with congestive heart failure has had mixed results in the past, with major trials of two of the most recent candidates, Boots Manoplax (flosequinan) and Wellcome's Flolan (epoprostenol), both showing increased mortality compared to placebo.

Now, a third vasodilator drug has entered the frame, in the form of Otsuka's Arkin (vesnarinone), an orally-active, positive inotropic agent which, the company claims, augments myocardial contractility with little effect on either the heart rate or myocardial oxygen consumption. Two pivotal clinical trials were presented at the ACC meeting which showed that vesnarinone provides "a dramatic improvement in survival over the short-term," according to Bertram Pitt of the University of Michigan at a press conference to publicize the results.

