ISTA Pharma prices share offering

California, USA-based ISTA Pharmaceuticals has announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.5 million shares of its common stock at $8.88 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $49.0 million, before underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

ISTA has granted an option to the underwriters to purchase up to an additional 825,000 shares to cover over-allotments, if any. All of the shares are being offered and sold by the company. The offering is expected to close on or about January 26.