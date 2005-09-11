ISTA publishes Vitrase Ph II trial results

ISTA Pharmaceutical, headquartered in California, USA, has announced the publication of Phase II clinical trial results for its drug Vitrase (ovine hyaluronidase), used in the treatment of vitreous hemorrage, a serious condition affecting the back of the eye.

The trial data demonstrated a statistically-significant reduction in VH density during a course of injections of the drug when compared with a saline injection, which allowed further treatment to correct the underlying cause of the problem. The medication also displayed a favorable safety profile with no serious issues being reported.

In total, 1,306 patients were enrolled in one of two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled programs taking place both inside and outside North America. The published results are available on-line at the web site for the American Journal of Opthalmology at: www.ajo.com.