Italian Budget Bill Cuts Health Savings

The budget bill currently going through the Italian parliament would shed around 200 billion lire ($128.4 million) worth of savings in the health care sector, under amendments introduced by the lower chamber's budget committee.

A report published by ASI, a specialist health news agency, which assesses the overall impact on the health sector of these amendments, says that the abolition of the ticket (the patient's contribution to the costs of treatment) on emergency hospital care will reduce the overall reductions to health expenditure envisaged in the 1995 financial bill by around 100 billion lire ($64.2 million). Lower bonuses for doctors choosing full-time positions with the public health service, thereby giving up any claim to private practice, will bring savings of approximately 127 billion lire, or some 80 billion lire less than the total which had been proposed by the government.

Other provisions easing changes on the ticket for physiotherapy and prescriptions are likely to translate into around 50 billion lire ($32.1 million) less than targeted by the government, says ASI. Around 26 billion lire should however be recouped through the 1,000-lire increase in the ticket on prescriptions indicating more than one specialty. The net result is about 200 billion lire less for the state coffers, the study concludes.