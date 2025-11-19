Italian Budget Squeezes More From Health Sector

Italy's 1996 draft budget approved last week by the government and just submitted to parliament looks to the health system as a whole to save some 2,300 billion lire ($1.42 billion) out of the total 14,500 billion lire ($8.98 billion) spending cuts it spells out, but actually transfers a good part of the burden to regional administrations, under what has become known as "fiscal federalism."

The bill also provides for almost 15,000 billion lire extra revenue, in an attempt to reduce the overall state deficit by at least 32,500 billion lire next year.

In spelling out the 2,300 billion lire health budget spending cuts and savings, the government was careful not to put any direct new burden on patients, except for extending to all regions the "ticket" or patient copayment on emergency hospital care when a patient is not then immediately hospitalized. This provision alone means a 150 billion lire saving for the state.