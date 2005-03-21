Italian Cat C spending dip

Italian health service expenditure on non-reimbursable (Category C) drug specialties, which must be paid for by patients, fell slightly last year, totaling 3.0 billion euros ($4.02 billion) down from 3.1 billion euros in 2003.
In contrast, spending on Category A drugs, which are free to patients, increased 8%, although the Health Ministry has not yet published the total figure for this category.
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