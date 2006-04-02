Italian drug agency OKs orphan drug funding

- The Italian drug regulatory agency, the AIFA, has approved funding for 54 study protocols into the areas of orphan and neglected disease medicines. The independent work will involve comparative pharmaceutical and pharmacological research. An array of drug research projects was originally presented and the AIFA has selected for funding 13% of the 407 letters of intent and 54% of 101 projects in its final evaluation phase.
