Italian Drug Budget "Will Be Overspent"

Italy must increase its public health system spending on pharmaceuticals, says Francesco Nazzari, chairman of the industry association Farmindustria, and Adriana Ceci, head of the government drug price-setting council (CIP), agrees.

Mr Nazzari said that drug prices in Italy are 34% lower than the European average. he asked the government for "clear rules" for the industry, and criticized the lack of a long-term strategy for state spending in this sector. "Each year the government sets a ceiling for pharmaceutical spending that's usually underestimated," he said.

Ms Ceci said 1996's 9,700 billion lire ($4.23 billion) drug spending limit will not be met. At least 10,200 billion lire is needed to maintain supplies at current levels, she said, and noted the problem of estimating the real value of innovation when setting prices and deciding how much of that value should be met by the health service. Listing beta interferon alone, for up to 6,000 patients, will cost 80-120 billion lire per year, she said.