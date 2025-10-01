Italian Drug Budget "Will Be Overspent"

Italy must increase its public health system spending on pharmaceuticals, says Francesco Nazzari, chairman of the industry association Farmindustria, and Adriana Ceci, head of the government drug price-setting council (CIP), agrees.
Mr Nazzari said that drug prices in Italy are 34% lower than the European average. he asked the government for "clear rules" for the industry, and criticized the lack of a long-term strategy for state spending in this sector. "Each year the government sets a ceiling for pharmaceutical spending that's usually underestimated," he said.
Ms Ceci said 1996's 9,700 billion lire ($4.23 billion) drug spending limit will not be met. At least 10,200 billion lire is needed to maintain supplies at current levels, she said, and noted the problem of estimating the real value of innovation when setting prices and deciding how much of that value should be met by the health service. Listing beta interferon alone, for up to 6,000 patients, will cost 80-120 billion lire per year, she said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze