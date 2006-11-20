Italian drug spending rises 9.2%

Spending on drugs in the Italian health service increased 9.2% in the first eight months of 2006 against the same year-earlier period, according to the medical economic monitoring body OSMeD and reported to the Italian medicines agency, the AIFA).
A marked reduction in spending occurred in the month of August, with a rise of only 2.4% against 9.2% in the same month in 2005. September 2006 spending, estimated on the basis of regional data, actually fell 0.5% compared with September 2005.
Rise due to innovative drugs added to reimbursement
