Italian drugmakers, pharmacists slam govt plans to cut non-reimbursed Rx prices

A storm has broken out over an Italian Health Ministry decree designed to slash prices of non-reimbursed category C drugs, including over-the-counter and nonprescription medicines.
The first part of the plan, taking effect June 1, allows pharmacies to put a maximum 20% discount on category C drugs in a bid to encourage price competition. They must also offer consumers a cheaper generic equivalent to these products.
Drugmakers will be required to set maximum wholesale prices for category C products which they can modify only once every two years, in a January "window" starting from 2007.
