Italian govt urged to monitor cat C drug prices

4 September 2005

Italian consumer groups are to meet with Health Minister Francesco Storace on September 9, to discuss price-monitoring for non-reimbursed category C drugs.

To encourage competition, pharmacists must now offer up to a 20% discount on the products and also provide generic equivalents (Marketletter June 13). However, a recent study found that 35% of consumers were unaware of the decree and 59% were unable to obtain a discount, say the consumerists. Monitoring is needed to ensure pharmacists comply with the regulation, and they then plan an information campaign, they say.

The decree debases pharmacists and opens the door to price haggling, said Giorgio Siri, president of the pharmacists' body, Federfarma. "I think consumers would be more pleased if pharmaceutical prices in Italy were in line with the rest of Europe instead of, on average, 40% more expensive," he added.

