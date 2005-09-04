Italian govt urged to monitor cat C drug prices

Italian consumer groups are to meet with Health Minister Francesco Storace on September 9, to discuss price-monitoring for non-reimbursed category C drugs.
To encourage competition, pharmacists must now offer up to a 20% discount on the products and also provide generic equivalents (Marketletter June 13). However, a recent study found that 35% of consumers were unaware of the decree and 59% were unable to obtain a discount, say the consumerists. Monitoring is needed to ensure pharmacists comply with the regulation, and they then plan an information campaign, they say.
The decree debases pharmacists and opens the door to price haggling, said Giorgio Siri, president of the pharmacists' body, Federfarma. "I think consumers would be more pleased if pharmaceutical prices in Italy were in line with the rest of Europe instead of, on average, 40% more expensive," he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze