Italian health Charges Plan Slammed

Italian doctors are describing the Dini government's latest plan to impose a 10,000 lire ($6.30) charge on patients for a family visit by a doctor as something brought on by the summer heat.
A planned increase in "ticket" charges, to be imposed on certain categories of medicines such as antibiotics and anti-ulcer treatments, is also making the summer warmer still for Italian politicians.
What is under debate is the social agreement between government and population to provide unlimited health care on demand. There is no longer the funding available to achieve this. Treasury officials have been speaking of necessary sacrifices by people to reduce health expenditures and also improved contributions from employers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze