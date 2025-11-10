Italian health Charges Plan Slammed

Italian doctors are describing the Dini government's latest plan to impose a 10,000 lire ($6.30) charge on patients for a family visit by a doctor as something brought on by the summer heat.

A planned increase in "ticket" charges, to be imposed on certain categories of medicines such as antibiotics and anti-ulcer treatments, is also making the summer warmer still for Italian politicians.

What is under debate is the social agreement between government and population to provide unlimited health care on demand. There is no longer the funding available to achieve this. Treasury officials have been speaking of necessary sacrifices by people to reduce health expenditures and also improved contributions from employers.