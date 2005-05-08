Wednesday 19 November 2025

Italian price cuts: a new blow for brand pharma

8 May 2005

January's price cut of up to 10% on all branded pharmaceuticals in Italy with sales growth over the 8.6% national average during first-half 2004 (Marketletters passim) disproportionately affects research-based companies and is the latest blow to an industry already harmed by low launch prices, says a new report from Global Insight.

The price cuts came as an unpleasant surprise for the industry, especially at a time when Italian drug spending was already slowing down under the pressure of 2004's reforms, which included the 60% industry payback scheme, the tax on promotional budgets and reinstatement of patient co-payments in some regions, writes health care analyst Milena Izmirlieva.

For the foreseeable future, Italy's pricing and reimbursement climate is expected to remain as murky, unpredictable and hostile to the research-based industry as it has for the last few years. However, the introduction of a reference pricing system and the application of pharmacoeconomics criteria in drug pricing decisions, while not in principle a positive development for research firms, will at least bring a degree of predictability and transparency to the Italian market, she says.

